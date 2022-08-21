This/Next Week Forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 9.664, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 11.900.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 8.913, which will be followed by moving down to support level 8.480 and 7.532.

Monthly Forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 8,755, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 9,664.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 8,755, which will be followed by reaching support level 6,500.