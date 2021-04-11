This/Next Week Forecast (April 12 – 16, 2021)

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.546, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2.688.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2.546, which will be followed by reaching support level 2.425 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 2.263.

Chart Natural gas This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Chart Natural gas This/Next Week Forecast, Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level $3.

Natural Gas Fundamental Analysis, Ending Stocks, Inventory Chart

Monthly Forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3.040 and 3.410.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching support level 2.263.

Chart Natural gas Forecast 2020, Long-term Outlook, Technical Analysis

All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.

Signatures