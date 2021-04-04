Natural gas weekly forecast: An uptrend will start when the market rises above resistance level 2.740

This/Next Week Forecast (April 5 – 9, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3.040.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching support level 2.456
Previous week forecast
Fundamental analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 3.4.
Monthly Forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3.040 and 3.410.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching support level 2.263.