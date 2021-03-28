This/Next week forecast (March 29 – April 2, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.554, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.740 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3.040.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.554, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.425 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 2.263.
Fundamental analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 3.4.
Monthly forecast, March 2021
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3.4.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.740, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.165.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
