This/Next Week Forecast (March 22 – 26, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.425, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.740 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3.040.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start from resistance 2.740 or as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.425, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.263.

Previous week forecast

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 3.4.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3.4.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.740, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.165.

Previous month forecast