This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2.900, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3.400.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.740, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.455 – 2.263.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows fair price on the level 3.4.

Monthly Forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.740, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3.4.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.740, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2.165.

