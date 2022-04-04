Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.

I’m Brad Alexander and, on behalf of Valutrades, today we will take a look at the NASDAQ (US100), GBPUSD, Brent Crude (UKOil), WTI (US Oil), and Natural Gas (NatGas).

Late last week Joe Biden agreed to release 1,000,000 barrels of oil per day from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves, for 6 months, to keep the prices lower and perhaps fight inflation.

Will this work? Or will OPEC+ send prices higher anyway? Or will the Ukraine war and Russia create a huge supply problem for oil?

Price action on Natural Gas is still heading higher based on these same supply issues and uncertainty.

If you want to know more, check out our month-end review and the link will be in the description below this video.

GBP is weaker overall and investors will be listening to Andrew Bailey today to get some clues to the next rise in Interest Rates.

Inflation is a serious problem in the UK now so expect some volatility with all GBP pairs.

The NASDAQ and most indices recovered during March and, even with a slight pullback we might see more investor confidence as we start the second quarter of 2022, despite the geopolitical turmoil.