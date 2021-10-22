We entered a natural gas trade on Tuesday, which turned out to be profitable… just like the previous ones! Let’s have a look at how we can continue.

If you are one of Sunshine Profits’ subscribers, you should have come across our recent gas trade plan recommendation, published in our Tuesday’s “Oil & Gas Trading Alerts” edition.

Trade Plan

Our initial trade plan was to go long on Natural Gas [NGX21] (November 2021 contract) around $4.766-4.920 support (yellow rectangle) – with stop below $4.615 (red dotted line) and targets at $5.311 and $5.604 (green dotted lines) – See Fig. 1.

The entry got triggered in the early hours of Tuesday; as you can see, the market made a rebound where the bulls took over. Our first target at $5.311 has just been hit — for those who exit partially, we suggest lifting the second target to the $5.663 level, while your stop should be lifted just below the new/recent swing low ($4.825) or at breakeven.