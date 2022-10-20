Thursday forecast

Correction scenario

An correction can start from support level 5.325, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 5.907.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue from present levels, which will be followed by reaching support level 5.325 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 4.929.

Weekly forecast (October 17 – 21, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 7.188, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 8.179.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 7,188, which will be followed by reaching support level 5.325.

Monthly forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 11.90.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 10.028, which will be followed by reaching support level 7.532 and 6.500.

