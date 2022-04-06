Global stocks retreated on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming minutes of the Federal Reserve. The minutes will provide more color on the monetary policy. In its decision, the bank decided to hike the interest rate by 0.25% in a bid to slow the rising inflation. The minutes comes at a time when many officials are warning that the bank will embrace a more hawkish tone in the coming meetings. In a statement on Tuesday, Lael Brainard warned that the bank will hike rates by 0.5% in the upcoming meeting and possibly start its quantitative tightening process.

Stocks also declined after the yield curve continued to invert. The spread between the 10 and 2-year Treasury yields has dropped to - 2.2%, meaning that investors anticipate there will be a recession in the coming months. Historically, the yield curve has been the best predictor of recessions in the US. It was accurate in 2019, 2007, and 1999. Therefore, this inversion could push the Fed to be cautious about its tightening. Besides, interest rates alone will not help to bring inflation lower because it has been caused by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the supply chain challenges. The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 futures fell by more than 0.50%.

The euro rose slightly against the US dollar as investors waited for the new sanctions on Russia. According to the Financial Times, the EU will announce new sanctions on the Russian transport sector in Europe and several high-profile individuals. The bloc will also sanction Russian coal, which is expected to lead to higher prices in the coming days. Indeed, data published showed that the bloc's producer price index (PPI) rose to a multi-decade high of 31.4% in March.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair bounced back to a high of 1.0925, which was slightly higher than the intraday low of 1.0876. The price is slightly below the important resistance shown in green. It has also moved slightly below the green dots of the parabolic SAR and the 25-day moving average. It is also slightly below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Therefore, the pair will likely retest the resistance at 1.0981 and resume the bearish trend.

NAS100

The Nasdaq 100 index futures declined for the second straight day as worries about the Fed rose. The index fell to a low of $14,594, which was sharply below last week's high of $15,262. It has moved between the upper and middle lines of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index has moved below the overbought level. Therefore, the index will likely continue falling as bears target the next key support at $14,300.

XNG/USD

The XNGUSD pair rose to a multi-month high of 6.38 as natural gas supply concerns remain. The pair moved above the upper side of the ascending channel. It also rose above the 25-day moving average while the MACD continued rising. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key psychological level at 7.