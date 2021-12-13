In today’s edition, I will provide some updates on recent market developments for Natural Gas futures (NGF22) following my last article from Dec. 10th.
Alternatively, you can find my initial trade plan (with projections) in last Monday’s Oil & Gas Trading Alert.
The Trading Plan
We all love it when a trade plan comes together! Since the market has to cope with stronger demand due to lower temperatures, you can see that the rebounding floor (support) provided was ideal for the Henry Hub. It has been supported by unyielding global demand for US Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and that also fueled its momentum. The recommended objective at $4,009 was thus hit this morning (during the European session) and the $4.355 level is now the next target.
As I explained in more detail in my last risk-management-related article to secure profits, my recommended stop, which was located just below the $ 3.424 level (below half-yearly swing low), was now lifted up around the $3.800 level, which corresponds to the 50% distance between the initial entry and target 1. By doing so, that trade turns out to be risk-free. Alternatively, you could also eventually use an Average True Range (ATR) multiple to determine a different level (above breakeven) that may better suit your trading style.
Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGF22) Futures (January contract, daily chart)
Now, let’s zoom into the 4H chart to observe the recent price action all around the abovementioned levels of our trade plan:
Chart – Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGF22) Futures (January contract, 4H chart, logarithmic scale)
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
