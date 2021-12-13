In today’s edition, I will provide some updates on recent market developments for Natural Gas futures (NGF22) following my last article from Dec. 10th.

Alternatively, you can find my initial trade plan (with projections) in last Monday’s Oil & Gas Trading Alert.

The Trading Plan

We all love it when a trade plan comes together! Since the market has to cope with stronger demand due to lower temperatures, you can see that the rebounding floor (support) provided was ideal for the Henry Hub. It has been supported by unyielding global demand for US Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and that also fueled its momentum. The recommended objective at $4,009 was thus hit this morning (during the European session) and the $4.355 level is now the next target.

As I explained in more detail in my last risk-management-related article to secure profits, my recommended stop, which was located just below the $ 3.424 level (below half-yearly swing low), was now lifted up around the $3.800 level, which corresponds to the 50% distance between the initial entry and target 1. By doing so, that trade turns out to be risk-free. Alternatively, you could also eventually use an Average True Range (ATR) multiple to determine a different level (above breakeven) that may better suit your trading style.

Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGF22) Futures (January contract, daily chart)

Now, let’s zoom into the 4H chart to observe the recent price action all around the abovementioned levels of our trade plan: