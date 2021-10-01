What’s happening in the natural gas markets? Prices are surging like crazy. The answer may be complex, but I’m here to provide it.
Market Analysis
Today, we expect the market to be accumulating since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday reported an injection of 88 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas into storage for the week ending on Sept. 24. This could indeed be explained by warmer temperatures and entering the month of October.
New Futures Market in Turkey
For those interested in watching foreign energy markets, please note that today marks the start of the Turkish Natural Gas Futures Market (NFM), a new milestone in the Nat-Gas trade.
(Source: Turkey Energy Outlook)
European Gas
Gas prices are still fuelled by supply concerns in Europe, where inventories are recording multi-year lows. FYI, we also talked about this in a previous edition of Oil Trading Alerts.
(Source: EnergyScan)
The sudden spike in Asia JKM November 2021 prices could be explained by the fact that European buyers are forced to keep competing aggressively with their Asian counterparts to attract LNG cargoes (Liquefied Natural Gas Transportation).
Figure 1 – Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGX21) Futures (November contract, daily, logarithmic scale)
Figure 2 – Henry Hub Natural Gas (NGV21) Futures (October contract, weekly chart, logarithmic scale)
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
