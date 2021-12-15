Crude oil sentiment was undermined by Omicron concerns during Tuesday with fears over a negative impact on demand.
The IEA warned that coronavirus developments will temporarily slow the recovery in demand, but expected the overall impact would be limited.
The overall slide in risk appetite and a firm US dollar also undermined support. Overall, WTI dipped to lows near $69.50 p/b before recovering back above $70.0 p/b.
API data recorded an inventory draw of 0.8mn barrels compared with forecasts of around 2.0mn and crude remained on the defensive on Wednesday.
WTI traded around $69.70 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $72.80 p/b.
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, trades above 1.1250
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound above 1.1250.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
