Crude oil sentiment was undermined by Omicron concerns during Tuesday with fears over a negative impact on demand.

The IEA warned that coronavirus developments will temporarily slow the recovery in demand, but expected the overall impact would be limited.

The overall slide in risk appetite and a firm US dollar also undermined support. Overall, WTI dipped to lows near $69.50 p/b before recovering back above $70.0 p/b.

API data recorded an inventory draw of 0.8mn barrels compared with forecasts of around 2.0mn and crude remained on the defensive on Wednesday.

WTI traded around $69.70 p/b on Wednesday with Brent around $72.80 p/b.