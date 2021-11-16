A rise in UK wages and natural gas prices help highlight the risks evident for central banks. Meanwhile, recent losers Tesla and Peloton are gaining ground despite recent jitters.

FTSE 100 lags as UK jobs data points towards potential Dec rate hike

Natural Gas on the rise as pipeline approval is postponed

Tesla and Peloton rebound after recent declines

A volatile start for US markets has seen an initial earnings-led rebound falter soon after. Fresh October data has brought optimism over the festive demand boom that is around the corner, with retail sales and industrial production figures both on the rise despite concerns over the supply chain. Meanwhile, a recent collapse in the Baltic Dry Index served to highlight easing shipping costs. In the UK, fresh jobs data highlighted the continued improvements that allow for a hawkish Bank of England. Annual wage growth of 5.8% highlight ongoing inflationary pressures, with Bailey under pressure to prove he is a reliable boyfriend at the December meeting.

Commodity-linked inflation risks came back into light once again today after a spike in natural gas prices highlighted the risk of another resurgence in European heating costs. Russian hopes that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be passed swiftly have been cast aside, with today’s regulatory delay raising the risk of insufficient supply over the coming months. Russia has seen the recent gas crisis as a means to ramp up pressure on German regulators to approve the pipeline, however, the gains for gas highlight the feeling that we may have to wait some time yet. There is undoubtedly plenty of risk for another rebound in natural gas prices, with the Belarussian leader warning that he will shut off the pipeline taking gas into Germany if the EU impose further sanctions.

Tesla shares are on the rebound following a protracted pullback that saw the automotive giant lose 21% in less than two weeks. While there is a significant risk that Elon Musk will sell further stock in a bid to cash in on the recent rise, yet investors do appear willing to overlook that in a bid to buy the dip. We are seeing a similar rebound for Peloton shares, with the pandemic winner on the rise after a 50% decline in just three-weeks. While the $1 billion stock offering did hurt sentiment at the open the recent selloff has clearly been seen as an opportunity to buy the dip for this relatively young company.