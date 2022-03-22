Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at the NASDAQ (US100), GBPAUD, and Gold (XAUUSD).
Yesterday we saw that price action on Gold was consolidating and we see a familiar chart pattern forming in the way of a symmetrical pennant.
Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is holding its position between 20 and 80.
You may have heard us mention the Bollinger Squeeze once in a while, as this usually signals a big move in the near future, like this one from February.
If we look at the Daily chart we can see the extreme heights driven by fundamental events.
Price action has returned to the Fibonacci 38.2% level.
GBPAUD has fallen to a key level of support at above $1.77.
We have to look at the weekly chart to see lower levels.
Price action has broken this level of support from one year ago and we have levels below from about 18 months ago.
As we mentioned yesterday, the equity markets are in a period of uncertainty due to the Ukraine conflict.
The NASDAQ has hit this upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator is displaying Overbought so we will watch for a move to the downside.
And, don’t forget to register for tonight’s webinar on Trading Inflation.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold looks vulnerable whilst below $1,941
Gold price remains stuck in a familiar range below $1,940, lacking a clear direction. Treasury yields firm up on hawkish Fed while the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.