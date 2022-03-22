Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.

I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at the NASDAQ (US100), GBPAUD, and Gold (XAUUSD).

Yesterday we saw that price action on Gold was consolidating and we see a familiar chart pattern forming in the way of a symmetrical pennant.

Also, the Stochastic Oscillator is holding its position between 20 and 80.

You may have heard us mention the Bollinger Squeeze once in a while, as this usually signals a big move in the near future, like this one from February.

If we look at the Daily chart we can see the extreme heights driven by fundamental events.

Price action has returned to the Fibonacci 38.2% level.

GBPAUD has fallen to a key level of support at above $1.77.

We have to look at the weekly chart to see lower levels.

Price action has broken this level of support from one year ago and we have levels below from about 18 months ago.

As we mentioned yesterday, the equity markets are in a period of uncertainty due to the Ukraine conflict.

The NASDAQ has hit this upper trend line and the Stochastic Oscillator is displaying Overbought so we will watch for a move to the downside.

