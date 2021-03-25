Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq

Emini S&P JUNE establishes a 100 point sideways range from 3875 to 3975.

Nasdaq JUNE 2 week trend line support at 12760/730. Longs need stops below12700.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P bottomed exactly at our buying opportunity at 3880/70. Stops below 3860.Next downside target is 3845.

First resistance at 3915/20 but above 3930 allows a retest of 3943/45. If we continuehigher look for 3960 before a retest of the June high at 3978. Further gains in the bulltrend target 3985/90. Above the big 4000 is a buy signal targeting 4015/20.

Nasdaq tests the lower end of the range at 12760/730. A break below 12700 targets12600 / 12550. If we continue lower look for 12430 / 12400 before a retest of theMarch low at 12225 / 12200.

Longs at 12760/730 target 12910/950. A break above 13000 tests 6 week trend lineresistance at 13100/130. A break higher tests last week’s high at 13285/300.

Chart