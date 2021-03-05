Nasdaq- US 100 cash index is strongly bearish. Today is Friday and the NFP and we should see volatility which might be strong.

If the market makes a pullback to 12690-750 we might see a rejection. This is the zone where we can also spot the order block and it is close to W L3 camarilla pivot. In the case of rejection 12300, 12166 and 11942 are targets. Above 12820 we should see a move up towards 12927. Watch for the NFP volatility and the subsequent move.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.