Nasdaq- US 100 cash index is strongly bearish. Today is Friday and the NFP and we should see volatility which might be strong.
If the market makes a pullback to 12690-750 we might see a rejection. This is the zone where we can also spot the order block and it is close to W L3 camarilla pivot. In the case of rejection 12300, 12166 and 11942 are targets. Above 12820 we should see a move up towards 12927. Watch for the NFP volatility and the subsequent move.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
