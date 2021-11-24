Emini S&P December longs at first support at 4670/68 unexpectedly stopped below 4660 before a bounce from 4650. Bulls remain in control with no sell signal. (Although the bearish engulfing candle is likely to signal sideways trend so ease severely overbought conditions).

Nasdaq December lower after a huge bearish engulfing candle, which is a very short term negative signal. Shorts at first resistance at 16400/450 worked perfectly, with a high for the day here. However we were buying at 16230/200, with stops below 16150...a low for the day at 16119 so unfortunately my stop was too tight with a recovery now as far as 16350.

Emini Dow Jones December shorts at first resistance at 35850/950 worked perfectly with a high for the day here, followed by buying in to longs at strong support at 35450/350 & a low for the day here. Perfect calls!!

Daily analysis

Emini S&P I am going to stick with first support at 4670/68 but a break below 4660 targets 4640 then the better support at 4630/20. Try longs with stops below 4615. The best support at 4600/4395 this week - stop below 4385.

Very minor resistance at 4700/10 but above here retargets 4720/23 & 4735/40 then 4750.

Nasdaq December best support for today at 16230/180. Try longs with stops below 16100! Hopefully, that gives us enough room. A break lower however sees 16180/230 working as resistance to target 16030/010 before a buying opportunity at 15900/850. Try longs with stops below 15750.

First resistance again at 16400/450. Shorts need stops above 16500. A break higher targets 16550/600 before a retest of the all time high at 16630/767.

Emini Dow Jones December longs at 35450/350 worked perfectly on the bounce to 35790, just below first resistance at 35850/950. A break above 36000 should be a buy signal targeting 36230/250.

Strong support again at 35450/350. A break lower however targets 35100/35000. Watch for a bounce from here on the first test. However a break lower meets a buying opportunity at 34800/750, with stops below 34650.