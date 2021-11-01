NASDAQ records new high prior to FOMC meeting

The tech-centric NASDAQ was trading at record highs to start the week, as markets geared up for a highly anticipated FOMC meeting on Wednesday.

Many expect this latest Federal Reserve meeting will signal the first policy change since the start of the pandemic last March.

Although it is expected that interest rates will remain unchanged, markets believe the Fed may move to taper its bond buying programme.

The meeting will come ahead of Friday’s Non-farm payrolls, which are expected to see 450,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy.

As of writing, the NASDAQ was trading 0.41% higher, with GBPUSD falling to a 4-week low of 1.3641 in the process.

FTSE 100 hits 20-month high ahead of BOE rate decision

In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 hit its highest level since the start of the pandemic, as investors prepared for Thursday’s Bank of England meeting.

The benchmark FTSE 100 closed Monday’s session 0.71% higher, hitting an intraday high of 7302.79 in the process.

This was the highest point the index has traded since February 2020, and comes as the Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates later this week.

Monday’s move also comes as Britain and France argued over fishing territory in a Brexit related dispute.

In response to increased tensions, Foreing Secretary Liz Truss stated that

"The French have made completely unreasonable threats, including to the Channel Islands and to our fishing industry, and they need to withdraw those threats or else we will use the mechanisms of our trade agreement with the EU to take action".



