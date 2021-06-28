NASDAQ rallies as FAANG companies gain
The NASDAQ rallied to an all-time high to start the trading week, as the tech centric index benefited from a rise in FAANG stocks.
Gains from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google pushed the NASDAQ to yet more intraday highs, as investors continue to move back into stocks.
Markets had consolidated for most of the month, prior to the recent Federal Reserve FOMC meeting which triggered a bullish reaction from investors.
The focus will now be on this Friday’s Non-farm payrolls report to see if the U.S. Labor Market will continue its strong recovery .
Depending on the result, many believe we could see further highs across all major indices in the United States.
As of writing both the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were trading higher.
FTSE 100 falls despite Boris COVID restrictions pledge
London’s FTSE 100 fell in today’s trading session, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging that remaining lockdown restrictions will be lifted by July 19th.
The PM, who last week delayed the so-called, “Freedom day” re-opening, today gave the country an update on when he believes these measures will be fully eased.
Johnson today announced that, "With every day that goes by it's clearer to me and all our scientific advisers that we're very likely to be in a position on July 19 to say that really is the terminus and we can go back to life as it was before COVID as far as possible".
This news comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock, was forced to resign, after it emerged that he broke lockdown restrictions earlier this year.
Despite the July 19th date being penciled in, the FTSE 100 closed 0.88% lower today.
Tesla shares were trading higher on Monday, despite news that the company was set to recall some of its vehicles from China.
It was announced by China’s vehicle safety authority that Tesla would be recalling over 285,000 cars with immediate effect.
Reports suggest that these would be the Model 3 and Model Y cars, as they have been found to have some autopilot malfunctions, leading to Tesla moving to investigate these safety concerns further.
Cars which have already been sold will not have to re-service their vehicles, as it is expected that the malfunctions will be fixed with the use of software updates.
As of writing, $TSLA was trading 2.22% higher.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD neared 1.1900 as demand keeps receding
EUR/USD remains stuck around 1.1920 still confined to tight intraday ranges. ECB in no rush to tighten monetary policy added pressure on the shared currency.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD bulls holding the fort at critical support
Gold prices have eased off a touch at the start of the week. The bulls are holding the fort leaving prospects of a firmer correction in the coming sessions.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
How to trade the second half of the year
The question now is, what will drive markets for the rest of the year, will there be more spectacular returns for asset markets or could Covid variants and the Fed ruin the party?