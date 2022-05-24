American stock futures declined after concerns about corporate profitability growth continued. Last week, retailers like Walmart and Target warned that they were seeing substantial profitability issues as the cost of doing business rose. On Monday, Snap’s CEO sent a memo to employees warning that its business was seeing a dramatic slowdown as companies were pulling back on their spending. As a result, its stock price tumbled by more than 30% in extended hours. Other companies in the social media industry like Meta Platforms and Google declined by more than 3%. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices have dropped by more than 1.5%.
The Japanese yen rose against the US dollar even after the relatively weak economic data from Japan. According to S&P Global, the country’s factory activity rose at the lowest pace in more than three months as the Chinese Covid situation hurt demand. The flash PMI data declined to 53.2 in May from the previous 53.5 in April. This happened as growth in output and new orders grew and the cost of doing business increased due to rising energy costs. While the weak Japanese yen helped some companies, it hurt many of them that depend on imports.
The Australian dollar pulled back slightly after UBS and JP Morgan downgraded their Chinese economic output. The two banks cited the country’s Covid-zero strategy for the downgrade. UBS now expects that the Chinese GDP will grow by 3% in 2022 from the previous 4.2%. In its estimate, JP Morgan said that it believes the economy will grow by 3.7% from the previous 4.3%. These numbers are important for the Australian economy because of the vast amount of goods that Australia sells to the country. This explains why data showed that the Australian manufacturing and services PMIs declined to 55.3 and 53, respectively.
EURUSD
The EURUSD pair continued its bullish trend after the hawkish statement by the ECB chair. It rose to a high of 1.0720, which was the highest level since April 26th. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved above the overbought level while the Stochastic Oscillator has moved below the overbought level. The pair will likely keep rising.
XBRUSD
The XBRUSD pair moved sideways as investors reacted to warnings on the Chinese economy. The pair is trading at 110.80, where it has been in the past few days. It has moved slightly below the important resistance at 114.17 while the MACD has moved slightly above the neutral level. The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) has moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in this range for a while.
XNGUSD
The XNGUSD pair has been in a strong bullish trend as demand for natural gas rose. The pair rose to a high of 8.9, which is the highest level since May 7. The pair moved above the important resistance level at 8.20. It has also risen above the 25-day moving average. Therefore, the pair will keep rising as investors attempt to target the key resistance at 9.10.
