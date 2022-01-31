-
Emini S&P March no stuck in a 170 tick range from 4280/60 up to very strong resistance at 4425/45 - shorting this level keeps working & eventually I think we will break to the downside but keep scalping the levels in the meantime.
-
Nasdaq March holding first resistance at 14400/450 with a high for the day again on Friday, in what I think is a bear trend & therefore eventually we will break lower.
-
Emini Dow Jones March also very volatile of course.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P shorts at resistance at the 200 days moving average & strong resistance at 4425/45 keep working. If you are scalping watch the levels of 4410/00, 4360/50 & also 4310/00. Below here re-targets 4270/60 before a test of the best support at 4200/4180. Bulls must defend this level or we are staring at a test of 4000. I think they will fail eventually. Will be interesting to see the monthly candle on the close on Monday. Just be aware that a break lower targets 4145/25 & 4090/80, probably as far as 4055, just to get started.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 4350/60, 4400/10 & of course very strong resistance at 4425/45. Shorts need stops above 4465. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for 4510/20.
Nasdaq outlook remains negative in my opinion despite the fact that we keep bouncing to first resistance at 14400/450. A break higher this time can retest 14660/690. I really do not expect further gains but there is very strong resistance at 14800/850.
Shorts at first resistance at 14400/450 target 14180/160, perhaps as far as 13950/900. Further losses obviously can retest 13750/700. However, I would not rely on this holding a second time. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 13490/460, perhaps as far as 13400/360. Eventually, we could meet an excellent buying opportunity at 13000/12900. Longs need stops below 12700.
Emini Dow Jones minor support at 34000/33900 but below here can target 33600/560 (a low for the day here on Friday), perhaps as far as 33350/300 before best support for today at 33050/33000. I do not think this will hold for long. Be ready to sell a break below 32900 targetings 32700 & probably as far as the best support for this week at 32500/300. Bulls must defend this level or we could see a test of 31000.
Minor resistance at 34200/250 & 344500/550. Above 35650 looks for 34900/950.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1200 amid dollar pullback, mixed Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1200, rebounding firmly at the start of the week. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.