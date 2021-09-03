Emini SP 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September ranges are narrowing as we wait for the non farm payroll release, ahead of the Labor day holiday. The trend definitely remains positive of course. A new all time high at the next target of 4540/45. We topped exactly here so far this week. Same levels apply for today.
Nasdaq hit the next target of 15520/540 & then 15670/680. A new all time high just above at 15699. We are severely overbought but shorts are too risky with no sell signal in the strong bull trend.
Emini Dow Jones September longs at first support at 35260/210 worked perfectly with a 250 tick bounce so far this morning.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P hit the next targets of 4497/4500, 4415/20 & 4540/45 already this week. Now we look for 4560, perhaps as far as 4585/90.
No sell signal despite overbought conditions. This has been the case for years!! Downside is expected to be limited with first support at 4515/05. (We bottomed exactly here again yesterday). Better support at 4475/65. Longs need stops below 4455.
Nasdaq hit the next target of 15520/540 & 15670/680 as we look for 15800/830.
Downside is expected to be limited with no sell signal yet. Support at 15540/520 (we bounced just 11 ticks above here yesterday) & again at 15480/460. Longs need stops below 15400.
Emini Dow Jones September bottomed exactly at first support at 35260/210 with a bounce through minor resistance at last week’s high of 34420/445 before a retest the all time high at 35500/550. A break higher (likely eventually) is a buy signal initially targeting 35700/750 then 35870/880.
First support again at 35260/210. Longs need stops below 35160. A break lower targets 35110, perhaps as far as strong support at 35050/35000. Longs need stops below 34950.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.