Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September over ran first support at 4453/43 but did not reach second support at 4425/20. Longs certainly worked as expected with a new all time high at 4476.

Nasdaq September longs at strong support at 14970/930 worked perfectly again yesterday targeting 15110/120.

Emini Dow Jones September held in between minor support at 35310/290 &better support at 35090/35050.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P hit our next target of 4475/79 & topped exactly here. Further gains always likely in this trend despite severely overbought conditions targeting 4500 & perhaps as far as 4540/45 this week.

Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4453/47. Second support at 4430/20. Longs need stops below 4410.

Nasdaq longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15110/120 (hit) before a retest of the all time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.

Minor support at 15080/060, strong support again at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.

Emini Dow Jones September higher as expected hitting 35547 now. Shorts are too risky with no sell signal in such a strong bull trend. Further gains target 35650/680 this week

Minor support at 35330/300, better support at 35090/35050. Longs need stops below 34990.

Chart