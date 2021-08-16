Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September slowly higher all last week to our target of 4455/60. Although we topped as momentum slows, outlook remains positive despite severely overbought conditions, with no sell signal yet.
Nasdaq September longs at strong support at 14970/930 offered up to 170 ticks profit so far.
Emini Dow Jones September through the next target & resistance at 35400/450 but only as far as 35519 in overbought conditions. However, outlook remains positive with no sell signal.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P hit our next target of 4455/60 with a new all time high at 4463, as we look for 4475/79, 400 & perhaps as far as 4540/45 this week.
Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. There is no sell signal yet. First support at 4453/43. Second support at 4425/20. Longs need stops below 4410.
Nasdaq longs at strong support at 14970/930 target 15110/120 before a retest of the all time high at 15172. A break higher targets strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
Minor support at 15080/060, strong support at 14970/930. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower can target 14790/770.
Emini Dow Jones September higher as expected hitting 35519. Shorts are too risky with no sell signal in such a strong bull trend. Further gains target 35650/680 this week.
Minor support at 35310/290, better support at 35090/35050. Longs need stops below 34990.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
