Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P December has ranged this week from minor support at 4270/60 up to 4365 but this morning we have reached strong resistance again at 4380/90.

Nasdaq December shorts at 14650/700 worked on the sell off to 14422, just above the 14390/360 for some profit taking. (I hope you took profit on time). Prices then unexpectedly shot higher to beat 14650/700.

However strongest resistance for today is at 14850/950.

Emini Dow Jones December shorts at strong resistance at 34300/350 worked perfectly targeting 34050/000 & 33750/700 for an easy 600 ticks profit. In fact this was the low for the day.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P shorts at strong resistance again at 4380/90 target 4355 then 4340. Further losses meet first support at 4320/10 for profit taking. However a break below 4300 signals further losses to retest minor support at 4070/60. A break lower this time is a sell signal & can take prices as far as 4220/10. Watch for a good bounce from here but longs need stops below 4200. A break lower however can target 4150/40.

Strong resistance again at 4380/90. Shorts need stops above 4400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4420/25 then 4440/45.

Nasdaq December selling opportunity at 14850/950. Try shorts with stops above 15000. A break higher however is a buy signal targeting 15180/220 then 15380/400.

Shorts at 14850/950 target 14700/650, perhaps as far as 14500. Further losses are possible to retest strong support at 14400/350. Longs need stops below 14300. A break lower is a sell signal.

Emini Dow Jones December has unexpectedly shot higher to to beat strong resistance at 34300/350 targeting strong resistance at 34650/750. Shorts need stops above 34850.

Shorts at strong resistance at 34650/750 target 34450/400, perhaps as far as 34180/150. On further losses look for 34000/33950 then a retest of 33750/700.

Chart