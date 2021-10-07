Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P December has ranged this week from minor support at 4270/60 up to 4365 but this morning we have reached strong resistance again at 4380/90.
Nasdaq December shorts at 14650/700 worked on the sell off to 14422, just above the 14390/360 for some profit taking. (I hope you took profit on time). Prices then unexpectedly shot higher to beat 14650/700.
However strongest resistance for today is at 14850/950.
Emini Dow Jones December shorts at strong resistance at 34300/350 worked perfectly targeting 34050/000 & 33750/700 for an easy 600 ticks profit. In fact this was the low for the day.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P shorts at strong resistance again at 4380/90 target 4355 then 4340. Further losses meet first support at 4320/10 for profit taking. However a break below 4300 signals further losses to retest minor support at 4070/60. A break lower this time is a sell signal & can take prices as far as 4220/10. Watch for a good bounce from here but longs need stops below 4200. A break lower however can target 4150/40.
Strong resistance again at 4380/90. Shorts need stops above 4400. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4420/25 then 4440/45.
Nasdaq December selling opportunity at 14850/950. Try shorts with stops above 15000. A break higher however is a buy signal targeting 15180/220 then 15380/400.
Shorts at 14850/950 target 14700/650, perhaps as far as 14500. Further losses are possible to retest strong support at 14400/350. Longs need stops below 14300. A break lower is a sell signal.
Emini Dow Jones December has unexpectedly shot higher to to beat strong resistance at 34300/350 targeting strong resistance at 34650/750. Shorts need stops above 34850.
Shorts at strong resistance at 34650/750 target 34450/400, perhaps as far as 34180/150. On further losses look for 34000/33950 then a retest of 33750/700.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
