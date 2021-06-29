Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September weekly close above 4268 leaves a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart as we warned on Friday, which starts this week with a buy signal. The close near the new all time high at 4277 was another positive signal.
We hit 4282 yesterday.
Nasdaq September hits our next target of 14450/500.
Emini Dow Jones September unexpectedly sold off (despite the other US markets pushing higher) as far as our lower target of 34130/100.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P ends the week with a buy signal & as expected we push higher to 4277/78, almost as far as 4284/85 & look for 4295/99 perhaps later in the week.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 4260/55 (we held 5 points above here yesterday) & best support at 4240/30. Longs need stops below 4220.
Nasdaq hit the next target of 14450/500 as predicted. This is the main challenge for bulls this week but obviously shorts are very high risk in the bull trend despite severely overbought conditions. Bulls need a break above 14550 for the next buy signal targeting 14590/600 & 14660/680.
The downside should be limited in the strong bull trend. First support at 143420/380 but longs need stops below 14320. Next target & strong support at 14240/220. Longs need stops below 14190.
Emini Dow Jones September unexpectedly sold off to as far as 34130/100. This is the best support for today but longs need stops below 34000. A break lower can target 33880/850. Longs need stops below 33800.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1900 ahead of German CPI, Lagarde
EUR/USD is testing 1.1900, on the back foot for the second consecutive day. Covid woes, ECB policymakers’ comments favor the sellers. Steady US Treasury yields, downbeat stock futures back USD bull\s. German CPI and ECB President Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3850 amid stronger US dollar
GBP/USD trades lower towards 1.3850, with a cautious approach ahead of the London open. Uptick in US Treasury yields lifts the demand for the US dollar. The sterling remains on the backfoot following dovish BOE stance and on Delta covid strain concerns.
Gold remains on the backfoot below $1780 amid risk-off mood
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s negative momentum, trading below $1780 amid renewed US dollar demand, as risk-off mood prevails so far this Tuesday. Investors remain unnerved by the growing cases of Delta covid strain in the APAC region.
Cardano price anticipates bullish breakout
Cardano price consolidates between two converging trend lines, hinting at a volatile move soon. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $1.40 confirms an uptrend, but a breakdown of $1.20 indicates a new downtrend.
Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?
The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. ECB - A steady hand, with increasing optimism There were four reasons for increasing optimism from the ECB going forward.