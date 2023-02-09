Share:

Bulls return despite recent volatility, with equities on the rise as the dollar loses traction, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Bulls remain undeterred as Nasdaq leads the way

“Hawkish central bank comments and a payrolls spike have done little to shift market confidence, with equities pushing higher as the US dollar reverses lower. While this afternoon did see an uptick in initial and continued claims, markets appear relatively confident that the jobs market will remain strong going forward. With two-thirds of the S&P 500 having announced their latest earnings, the soft-landing theme initiated through better-than-expected economic data appears to be carrying through in corporate performance. The majority of those S&P 500 stocks to have reported thus far have managed to beat estimates across earnings (69%) and revenues (66%). Closer to home, the FTSE 250 has failed to join in the action, with domestically focused stocks clearly suffering under the cloud of a potential 2023 contraction. All eyes turn towards tomorrows UK GDP reading which should help push back or reinforce the dour outlook provided by the BoE and IMF.”

Disney continue cost cutting theme, with Tech finally having to streamline

“The Nasdaq has enjoyed a period of outperformance of late, with the growth-focused index regaining lost ground after yesterday’s Google-led wobble. Earnings from the likes of Disney continue the recent wider cost-cutting theme seen elsewhere, with markets seemingly willing to overlook the first quarterly decline in Disney+ subscribers. While most of the corporate world saw a desperate need to become lean and streamlined during Covid, the huge growth for tech meant that there was never the same emphasis for many of the major players in the sector. With that in mind, investors should feel confident that recent declines will ultimately result in a sector which is less bloated and ready to outperform once this current crisis is over.”