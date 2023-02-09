Bulls return despite recent volatility, with equities on the rise as the dollar loses traction, says Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Bulls remain undeterred as Nasdaq leads the way
“Hawkish central bank comments and a payrolls spike have done little to shift market confidence, with equities pushing higher as the US dollar reverses lower. While this afternoon did see an uptick in initial and continued claims, markets appear relatively confident that the jobs market will remain strong going forward. With two-thirds of the S&P 500 having announced their latest earnings, the soft-landing theme initiated through better-than-expected economic data appears to be carrying through in corporate performance. The majority of those S&P 500 stocks to have reported thus far have managed to beat estimates across earnings (69%) and revenues (66%). Closer to home, the FTSE 250 has failed to join in the action, with domestically focused stocks clearly suffering under the cloud of a potential 2023 contraction. All eyes turn towards tomorrows UK GDP reading which should help push back or reinforce the dour outlook provided by the BoE and IMF.”
Disney continue cost cutting theme, with Tech finally having to streamline
“The Nasdaq has enjoyed a period of outperformance of late, with the growth-focused index regaining lost ground after yesterday’s Google-led wobble. Earnings from the likes of Disney continue the recent wider cost-cutting theme seen elsewhere, with markets seemingly willing to overlook the first quarterly decline in Disney+ subscribers. While most of the corporate world saw a desperate need to become lean and streamlined during Covid, the huge growth for tech meant that there was never the same emphasis for many of the major players in the sector. With that in mind, investors should feel confident that recent declines will ultimately result in a sector which is less bloated and ready to outperform once this current crisis is over.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from daily highs, holds above 1.0750
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and erased a part of its daily gains after having climbed to the 1.0800 area in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes retreating from opening highs, the US Dollar finds some demand and limits the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.2150
GBP/USD has managed to build on earlier gains and touched its highest level in nearly a week above 1.2170 on Thursday before retreating modestly. BOE policymakers' cautious comments on the inflation outlook and the US Dollar's uninspiring performance fueled the pair's rally.
Gold: Increasing signs of an upcoming bearish run Premium
The lack of US Dollar follow-through finally played against the American currency. XAU/USD extended its weekly advance to $1,890.21 before losing its bullish momentum to post a daily low of $1,865.68. The USD gathered strength after Wall Street's opening, as US Treasury yields trimmed pre-opening losses while stock indexes pulled away from their early highs.
Is Bitcoin price out of the woods? Derivatives traders bet on massive rally in BTC
Bitcoin future curve data from leading exchanges like Binance, Bybit, Deribit, Kraken and OKX suggests that futures traders are betting on the rise in Bitcoin’s price by June 2023.
AMC gains ground after Wednesday's 7% sell-off
AMC stock has advanced 2.3% in Thursday's premarket a day after losing 7.4% on Wednesday. AMC's preferred equity unit APE fared even worse in the midweek session, losing 7.7%, and is down another 2.4% in Thursday's premarket.