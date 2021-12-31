Markets continue to grind higher, with the jobless claims and Chicago PMI surveys both improving to lift sentiment

US tech names outperform

US initial jobless claims falls back below 200k

Chicago PMI on the rise, lifting sentiment around December trade

US markets are leading the way higher this afternoon, with the Nasdaq coming back into favour despite recent fears around rising treasury yields. With the new year closing in, we have seen markets gradually grind higher on low volumes. Market sentiment continues to straddle fears of near-term Covid restrictions and expectations of a swift recovery, with value and growth names fluctuating as a result. Nonetheless, the move towards higher rates and higher yields should bring a rare period of outperformance for value names once the Omicron wave starts to subside. Today brought a rare data point worth considering, with unemployment claims dropping back below the 200k threshold for just the third time in 22-months. Next week brings the latest US jobs report, with traders keeping an eye out for signs that the Omicron wave is having a detrimental impact on the economic recovery. Nonetheless, the lack of any pop in jobless claims today does highlight how things appear relatively stable in the face of rising Covid cases. Meanwhile, an impressive rise in the Chicago PMI survey helped allay fears after a sharp decline in November. Crucially, we are seeing businesses attempt to stockpile in a bid to overcome supply chain disruptions that have dominated recent months. Notably, this December strength does help lift sentiment as traders await signals over just how hard companies have been hit over this festive period.