Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole appearance helped lift spirits, with the chairman laying out a slow and steady data-driven approach. Mining stocks are on the front foot thanks to this risk-on move, with havens such as the dollar and yen losing ground.

Powell tapering talk highlights hesitant Fed approach

Nasdaq leads the push higher as growth stocks come into favour

Mining stocks on the rise, as risk-on move sends the dollar lower

A somewhat hesitant tone from Jerome Powell has helped drive tech outperformance as we look to close out the week on a positive tone. For much of the week we have seen markets trade in anticipation of what might come from today’s Jackson Hole appearance from Jerome Powell, and it seems he has managed to strike a palatable tone despite noting that tapering would likely begin later this year. With growth/momentum stocks representing the biggest benefactors from this pandemic period, it comes as no surprise to see the Nasdaq outperform on the prospect of a slow and steady tightening phase. Whether or not Powell laid out exact plans for tapering today, markets have largely expected tapering to begin later on this year. However, the decision to state that tapering would be dependent upon continued economic improvements does highlight the possibility that we could see further delays if rising Covid cases further spur growth. This provides the basis for a more volatile and sensitive market environment as each economic data point is set against the backdrop of what it could mean for the tapering timeline.

Mining stocks are leading the push higher in the UK, with Anglo American, Glencore, and BHP Group all amongst the main gainers on the day. The prospect of a more tentative approach to monetary tightening does provide the basis for a risk-on move across equity markets, while havens such as the dollar and Japanese yen have hit the buffers as a result.