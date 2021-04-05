We see both the S&P500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average reach record highs but the NASDAQ is still lagging behind.

Joe Biden’s US infrastructure plans and a better-than-expected employment report last week helped these indices and we will be watching the NASDAQ to see if it catches up.

We see the USD gaining on the JPY, CHF and EUR and we expect further selling of EURUSD with the poor European distribution of COVID vaccines and further lockdowns in many European countries.

We will look at the technical levels of EURUSD tomorrow.

We also see this affecting EURGBP and we expect more GBP strength if we get positive news today from the UK government about vaccine passports and free COVID testing.

We are light on Economic News this week but watch for Volatility around the Australian Interest Rate decision tomorrow.