Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq

Emini S&P JUNE establishes a 100 point sideways range from 3875 to 3975.

Nasdaq JUNE has traded sideways for 2 weeks in a 600 point range.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P holding below 3915 risks a retest of our buying opportunity at 3880/70with stops below 3860. Next downside target is 3845.

First resistance at 3915/20 but above here allows a retest of 3940/45. If we continuehire look for 3960 before a retest of the June high at 3978. Further gains in the bulltrend target 3985/90. Above the big 4000 is a buy signal targeting 4015/20.

Nasdaq holding above 13000 ( we held 12979 yesterday) targets a 4 week trend lineat 13150/170. Above 13190 retests the high from last week at 13287/298. A breakhigher targets 13500/550.

A break below 12900 is a sell signal initially targeting the lower end of the range at12800/750. A break below 12700 targets 12600 / 12550. If we continue lower look for12430 / 12400 before a retest of the March low at 12225 / 12200.

