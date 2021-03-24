Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P JUNE establishes a 100 point sideways range from 3875 to 3975.
Nasdaq JUNE has traded sideways for 2 weeks in a 600 point range.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding below 3915 risks a retest of our buying opportunity at 3880/70with stops below 3860. Next downside target is 3845.
First resistance at 3915/20 but above here allows a retest of 3940/45. If we continuehire look for 3960 before a retest of the June high at 3978. Further gains in the bulltrend target 3985/90. Above the big 4000 is a buy signal targeting 4015/20.
Nasdaq holding above 13000 ( we held 12979 yesterday) targets a 4 week trend lineat 13150/170. Above 13190 retests the high from last week at 13287/298. A breakhigher targets 13500/550.
A break below 12900 is a sell signal initially targeting the lower end of the range at12800/750. A break below 12700 targets 12600 / 12550. If we continue lower look for12430 / 12400 before a retest of the March low at 12225 / 12200.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
