Recap 4/13 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 2-handle gap down and then rallied 20 handles into a 9:48 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into a 10:10 AM low. From that low, the S&P stair-stepped 57 handles higher into a 3:46 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 7 handles into the close.

4/13 – The major indices had a strong rally day to finish with the following closes; INDU + 344.23; S&P 500 + 49.14: and the NASDAQ Composite + 272.02.

Looking ahead - 4/14 we have two planetary change in trends points during the day and then 4/14 AC we have Geo Mars changing signs and a Full Moon.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 4/14 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 Neptune. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.

B. 4/14 PM – Jupiter 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/14 AC – Geo Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index, Oil.

D. 4/14 AC – Full Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/18, 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4350 Resistance – 4450.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4350 Resistance – 4450.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results.