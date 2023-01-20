Stocks have rounded off the week with gains, and it is the tech sector that has seen the strongest gains, in a change to the norm for the year so far, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Tech stocks lead the way higher
“A faint echo of the post-pandemic glory days for tech stocks was heard this afternoon, as the Nasdaq 100 led the way higher for indices following well-received earnings from Netflix and job cuts at Google. This is a notable contrast to the recent past, where tech has usually been the leader in any downward move. But it is unlikely to be the beginning of a renaissance for the sector just yet, there is still too much to worry about for investors, and even the relative cheapness of the sector versus the halcyon days of pre-2020 have yet to provide a real attraction.”
Layoffs risk pushing the US towards recession
“Pre-earnings redundancies seem to be the fashion in the US right now, and have been received in positive fashion by markets keen to see signs of cost-cutting among companies. But it is a tricky tightrope to walk – a wave (or waves) of layoffs will hurt consumer confidence and spending, coming at a time when inflation and higher rates have already hit consumers’ wallets and boosting the chance of a more severe recession.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
