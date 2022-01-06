Asia Market Update: Hawkish Fed minutes weigh on markets, big equity losses seen in AU and JP; Nasdaq FUTs extend drop; UST yields extend rise.

General trend

- Commodity currencies decline; USD/JPY falls.

- Crude and Metals extend declines.

- BOJ again acts amid rise in short-term rates.

- Tech cos. decline; Banks weighed down by the flatter UST curve.

- Australian and Japanese equity markets drop by over 2.5%.

- Nikkei 225 has extended decline [Biggest component Fast Retailing drops amid monthly sales figures; Softbank Group tracks the Nasdaq].

- S&P ASX 200 weighed down by REIT and Consumer Discretionary indices.

- Shanghai and HK equities trade modestly lower [Property and Tech indices drop; Travel restrictions weigh on airlines].

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

- Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics may issue prelim Q4 results on Fri. (Jan 7th).

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Bed Bath & Beyond, Conagra Brands, Schnitzer Steel, Constellation Brands, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.

- (AU) Australia Dec Final PMI Services: 54.9 v 54.9 prelim (confirms 3rd consecutive expansion).

- HUM.AU Signs nonbinding HoA to sell consumer business for A$335M in cash and shares to Latitude (LFS.AU).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened -0.7%.

- 6502.JP 3D Investment Partners (2nd largest shareholder) seeks Toshiba convene an EGM over its opposition to breakup plan; submits two proposals.

- (JP) Tokyo association for cooperation on ready-mixed concrete plans to raise prices by ¥3,000 per cubic meter, +19%, effective June 1st.

- (JP) Tokyo, Japan Governor Koike: No plans at this point of asking the national govt to introduce a quasi-emergency over the coronavirus as infection numbers are ticking up – press.

- (JP) Tokyo Govt said to be planning on increasing coronavirus alert level by 1 - Local Press.

- (JP) Japan Dec Final PMI Services: 52.1 v 51.1 prelim (confirms 3rd straight month of expansion).

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy ¥2.0T in JGBs under repurchase agreements [unscheduled operation].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.

- (JP) Bank of Japan reportedly to raise its FY22 CPI forecast to the low 1% range - Nikkei.

Korea

- Kospi opened -0.9%.

- (KR) South Korea First Vice Fin Min has warned against volatile USD/KRW trading.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min: To offer ~KRW40T in funds to certain co's impacted by the pandemic ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday - South Korea press.

- 086280.KR Founding family members sold combined 3.75M shares (10% stake) to Carlyle.

- 000660.KR CEO Park: Spoke with SK Telecom on making co-investments in artificial intelligence chips with Qualcomm - CES.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.3%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.4%.

- (HK) Macau to ban all flights from outside China, from Jan 9th to Jan 23rd; as part of COVID protection measures.

- (CN) Follow Up: China local governments to front load investments [including infrastructure spending] during Q1 [in line] - Chinese press.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said to have told banks to split up its teams and take turns working in the office as to limit spread of covid and possible impacts on operations.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3728 v 6.3779 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY100B v drain CNY200B prior.

- (CN) CHINA DEC CAIXIN PMI SERVICES: 53.1 V 51.9E.

- (CN) China has launched its digital Yuan (DCNY) wallet in the Android and Apple app stores - Press.

- (CN) China Govt will strengthen auditing of fiscal spending and finance [including tax and fee cuts] - Xinhua.

- (CN) China expected to delay property tax trials until market improves - Press.

- (CN) China requests citizens cut long haul trips during Lunar New Year (begins Jan 31st).

Other

- (CO) Colombia Dec CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 5.6% v 5.4%e [the annualized pace is a new multi-year high, above target for the 8th straight month].

- (TW) Taiwan to deport ~21 Chinese nationals to mainland China, first deportations in >1-year - Press.

North America

- (US) FOMC DEC MINUTES: BALANCE SHEET COULD SHRINK FASTER THAN LAST CYCLE; SOME PARTICIPANTS SAY RATES COULD RISE BEFORE MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT IS REACHED.

Europe

- (UK) 2021 New car registrations 1.65M, +1.0% y/y - SMMT.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -2.7%, ASX 200 -2.7% , Hang Seng -0.6%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -1.1%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.5%; Nasdaq100 -0.7%, Dax -1.8%; FTSE100 -1.5%.

- EUR 1.1320-1.1305 ; JPY 116.18-115.82 ; AUD 0.7225-0.7170 ;NZD 0.6800-0.6752.

- Gold -1.1% at $1,804/oz; Crude Oil -1.4% at $76.78/brl; Copper -0.3% at $4.3820/lb.