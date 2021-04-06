Short term Elliott wave in NASDAQ suggests that the cycle from March 05, 2021 low is unfolding as an impulse sequence. Up from March 05 low, the rally to $13287.25 high ended wave (1). Down from there, the pullback in wave (2) unfolded as a zigzag structure where wave A ended at $12681.75. Wave B bounce ended at $13172 high and wave C ended at $12609.42 low thus completed wave (2) pullback.
Above from there, the initial bounce in wave 1 unfolded as a diagonal where wave ((i)) ended at $12881 high. Wave ((ii)) ended at $12676.25 low, wave ((iii)) ended at $12988.50, wave ((iv)) ended at $12807.50 low and wave ((v)) ended at $13003 high. Then the pullback to $12776.50 low ended wave 2 & index has turned higher in a nest within wave 3 of (3) favoring more upside. Near-term, while dips remain above $12609.42 low expect index to extend higher in a nest looking for more upside towards $13689.46 -$14357.63 area higher before a pullback can take place. We don’t recommend selling the index and expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swings for further upside.
Nasdaq 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
Nasdaq Elliott Wave video
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.39 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging higher after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
Gold: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
A combination of factors pushed gold to two-week tops on Tuesday. Sliding US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. A softer risk tone further drove flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.