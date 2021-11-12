-
Emini S&P December unfortunately missed the buying opportunity at 4615/05 by 10 points.
-
Nasdaq December longs at the buying opportunity at 15970/920 starting to work.
-
Emini Dow Jones December seeing a drift lower breaking first support at 36100/35950 with best support at 35700/650 if we continue lower.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P first support at 4650/40 but the best buying opportunity is at 4615/05. Longs need stops below 4595. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4575 then a buying opportunity at 4550/40 with stops below 4530.
Holding above 4650 targets 4670/75. Above 4680 targets 4695 with the only resistance at 4710/15. You would have to brave or crazy to sell short in this endless bull market! A break above 4720 targets 4735/40 then 4760.
Nasdaq December longs at my buying opportunity at 15970/920 initially target 16110/130 (guess what, this was yesterday's high), perhaps as far as 16255/275 today. A high for the day is possible but shorts are too risky. If we continue higher look for 16380/390 before the all time high at 16430/448.
Longs at 15970/920 need stops below 15890. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 15780 then a buying opportunity at 15680/640 with stops below 15590.
Emini Dow Jones December reversed from resistance at 36410/440 as expected & now could test best support at 35700/650. Longs need stops below 35550.
Longs at support at 35700/650 target 35850 & 35990. We then look for 36100/35950 & 36300/330 before resistance at 36410/440. If we continue higher look for 36490/500 & 36750/800.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1450 after EU data Premium
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range near 1.1450 on Friday as the dollar consolidates its weekly gains. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted at a softer pace than expected in September. Investors await US consumer confidence data.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed Premium
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold extends correction, slides below $1,850 ahead of US data Premium
After posting impressive gains on Wednesday and Thursday, gold lost its traction on Friday amid unabated dollar strength and rising US Treasury bond yields. Ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US, XAU/USD is trading below $1,850.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.