-
Emini S&P March could be forming the right shoulder of a huge head & shoulders pattern now, with shorts at strong resistance again at 4580/90 the perfect trade last week. Shorts at resistance at 4500/10 worked perfectly on Friday as we hit 4445/35 & broke below here (not surprisingly). The weekly close below here is more negative for next week if we continue to hold below.
-
Nasdaq March outlook negative with a high for the day exactly at resistance at 14380/410 yesterday.
-
Emini Dow Jones March volatile with no clear trend or pattern. We could be building a head & shoulders reversal pattern but we are a long way off completion.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding below 4445/35 (a high for the day 7 points below here yesterday) is an obvious sell signal targeting 4405/00 & support at 4360/50. (A LOW FOR THE DAY EXACTLY HERE YESTERDAY). A break lower targets 4325/20 then 4270/65. Further losses test incredibly important support at 4195/4185.
I still think gains are likely to be limited with resistance again at 4435/45 but a move above 4450 can target 4475/80, perhaps as far as resistance at 4500/10. Shorts need stops above 4520. Obviously, we still have strong resistance again at 4580/90 (but I doubt we see this level again for a very long time). Shorts need stops above 4610. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4640/50.
Nasdaq continues to trend lower so I will expect that gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 14380/410 (a high for the day exactly here yesterday) & again at 14500/530. A sell opportunity at 14720/750. Shorts need stops above 14850.
A break below 14180/160 targets 13900/850 before a retest of the January low at 13720/700. On a break below 13650, we could go quite quickly to 13400/350 & strong support at 13000/12900.
Emini Dow Jones saw a high for the day exactly at 34750/700 level. We headed lower to 34500/450 with a low for the day at the next target of 34300/250. Watch these levels again today. A break lower however targets support at 34000/33950. A break lower however targets 33650/600. Minor resistance at 34950/35000 with strong resistance at 35350/400. Shorts need stops above 35500.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Consolidation plays out near critical resistance
The EUR/USD bears are lurking at daily resistance. EUR/USD H1 price chart exhaustion starting to play out. The price is attempting to rise in Tokyo but currently lacks conviction in a sleepy Asian session so far. The bigger test for the bulls will be in the European session.
GBP/USD: Bulls on the look out for the next discount
GBP/USD rallied to a fresh hourly high son Wednesday following a sell-off in the greenback on the back of a less hawkish outcome at the Federal Reserve's meeting in January. The minutes of the meeting did not underscore the possibility of a 50bps hike at the March meeting which knocked some wind out of the US dollar and yields.
Gold rebound aims $1,880 amid geopolitics, Fed-linked anxiety
Gold prices edge higher after refreshing eight-month top, recent recovery eyes important resistance. XAU/USD prices keep the previous day’s rebound from a weekly low to around $1,870 during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
AVAX, MATIC, Uniswap witness explosive on-chain activity, on track for massive price rally
Altcoins AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap witnessed a massive spike in adoption and on-chain activity in Q4 2022. Analysts at Messari Crypto have noted the rising activity and users on AVAX, MATIC and Uniswap networks.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.