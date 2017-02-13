NASDAQ Composite: Elliott Waves calling higher
In this technical blog, we are going to take a quick look at past performance of NASDAQ Composite charts from January 2017, which we presented to the clients at elliottwaveforecast. com. Below is the 4 hour chart from January 18,2017, showing the sequence of higher highs in the index from November 04,2016 lows. Also if we count the swing sequence, we can clearly see that the price action from November lows looks to be in 9 swings or 5 swing sequence, which needed some more upside to reach the extreme from that low. Hence with that bullish sequence in the index, our strategy was to buy any dip in sequence of 3, 7 or 11 swings against December 30 low (5370) in first degree for more upside extension.
NASDAQ 4 hour chart from 1/18/2017
Below is the 1 hour weekend updated chart showing the 5 waves movement from 5370 lows labeled as ((a)) higher, which was another bullish sequence in the index, as elliott wave theory suggest that after 5 waves move there should be a 3 swing pullback & afterwards another 5 wave move should happen in the direction of previous leg, which is also known as zigzag (5,3,5) structure. Similarly the index was doing 3 swing pullback to correct the cycle from 5370 low in wave ((b)) pullback towards 5516-5502 blue box area before finding buyer's again.
NASDAQ 1 hour weekend updated chart from 1/22/2017
Since then index found the buyer's as expected, as can be seen in 4 hour chart from January 25, 2017. Which reaches the initial target area at (5668-5738) 0.618-0.764% fib ext area of (W)-(X) within wave W in red higher to end the cycle from 5370 low, afterwards index was expected to see another 3 swing pullback to correct that cycle before further upside was seen to complete the bullish sequence in the index.
NASDAQ 4 hour chart from 1/25/2017
The index made another 3 swing pullback from above mentioned area as expected in wave X in red pullback to correct the cycle from 5370 low, which ended as irregular correction at January 31 low (5577). As the pullback was too shallow & appeared to be a flat correction, we didn't got the chance to buy the instrument again. However we advised our clients the longs from previous lows, should put on hold with initial profit taking at 5668-5738 area.
NASDAQ 1 hour updated chart from 1/31/2017
Here's the latest 1 hour chart from February 9, showing the price action after the completion of red wave X. Since then index has rallied to new highs & looking for higher targets as far as trading against 5577 low.
NASDAQ 1 hour NY updated chart from 2/09/2017
Keep in mind that the market is dynamic and the view could change in the mean time. Success in trading requires adequate risk and money management, as is the understanding of Elliott Wave theory, cycle analysis and correlation. We have developed a very sensitive trading strategy that defines entry, stop loss and take profit levels with high accuracy and allows you to take risk free position shortly after taking it by protecting your wallet.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.