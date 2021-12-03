The Nasdaq is trading above September highs and has yet to really retest this level. Going long right now would be ill-advised since front-running NFPs is just gambling.
What I'm looking at is a real retest of the 15700 level on NFP high volatility and possible buys there only if numbers beat expectations.
