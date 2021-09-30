The Nasdaq has fallen 6.35% from the August highs to yesterday's lows erasing 100% of August gains.
The retest of August lows is a massive key level and the Nasdaq is printing a possible reversal pattern on the lower time frames.
Watch this video to see how I'll play this possible. Watch this video and see how I'm playing this possible 1.7R on the Nasdaq.
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers find some respite near 1.1580
EUR/USD seems to be consolidating some losses on Friday morning. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the eurozone PMI data. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1579, down 0.01% for the day.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
Gold retreating from critical resistance level, still bullish
Supply chain concerns and fears of higher inflation undermined the market’s sentiment. Stocks are once again in free-fall, government bond yields holding ground. XAU/USD reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide before paring gains.
Uniswap price action could lose 44% if bulls can not defend $22
Uniswap (UNI) has formed a bull trap in its downward trend. With bulls licking their wounds, expect fewer support at $22. A break would spell more downside risk towards $13 for October
Where are Chinese investors going?
We wanted something juicy from the central bank powwow in Europe and we got it— Powell admitted what many have said for weeks now—the supply chain issues that have pushed inflation up are not going away anytime soon and will extend into next year...