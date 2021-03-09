Nasdaq and Meme stocks comeback, Dollar tumbles alongside Treasury yields, Oil weaker

Wall Street is one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it. Big-tech might attract the most attention, a most needed rebound after Apple flirted with bear-market territory and Tesla plummeted over 40% from record highs set in January. The cyclical rotation has been running strong for months and today is an overdue buying the dip for technology stocks. The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.

The Nasdaq and meme stocks are leading the charge higher which for someone reason doesn’t surprise me. GameStop is up 18% Tesla is 11.1% higher, while Apple rose by 3.4%. It’s the return of every millennial traders’ favorite bet and it could last a little while longer until bearish bias for bonds returns.

NFIB

The NFIB Small business index for February was nothing to brag about. The headline index increased to 95.8, higher than the prior 95.0 prior reading but lower than the consensus estimate of 97.0. The NFIB report noted that February was a tough weather month that undoubtedly held back economic activity. Half of the 10 Index components improved, four declined, and one was unchanged. Current job openings and earnings trends provided the strongest contributions to the index.

Biden’s COVID relief bill will provide another boost for disposable income and that should continue supporting consumer spending. Still the majority of recent stimulus checks have gone to savings, so expectations are high that pent up demand will run spending hot once Americans are comfortable to return to pre-pandemic behavior.

Treasury Supply

The global bond market rally will closely watch a wrath of debt auctions in the US. Fixed income traders will have to get used to seeing a ton of supply flood the market. Today, the Treasury will sell $58 billion in three-year notes, tomorrow has $38 billion of 10-year securities, and on Thursday will see $24 billion of 30-year bonds. A week from today $20 billion of 20-year bonds will be sold.

The bond market is starting to get concerned with how strong demand will be for these auctions, especially considering how brutal the 7-year auction went two weeks ago. The 7-year notes auction had terrible demand and that was the catalyst that helped send the 10-year Treasury to 1.60%.

The fate of the dollar could be determined by these upcoming auctions, which could suggest any weakness beforehand could be short-lived.

Oil

Crude prices were ripe for a pullback but both the medium- and long-term fundamentals remain very bullish. COVID vaccine success is solely responsible for the consistent upgrades to the US economic outlook that will lead robust demand for crude. The crude demand recovery in the US will be a lot faster than anyone is anticipating and that will likely lead to a moment in the summer when supply can’t keep up with demand.

It has been a while since crude prices slumped alongside a weaker dollar, so today’s choppy trade could reflect hesitancy to have a big position before the EIA weekly crude oil inventory report. The US production outlook will start to normalize now that refineries had another week to get utilization rates up. Energy traders will want to closely watch how strong US production can bounce back and if that poses a risk for OPEC+’s hesitancy to raise output.

The bullish rally with WTI crude appears to be running out of gas, but it seems unlikely a major pullback will occur unless a major disruption to the US reopening of the economy occurs.

Gold

Just like that gold prices have rebounded over $40, back above the $1700 level. The global bond market rally has the dollar in freefall and that is providing a major boost for gold prices. Gold’s reversal occurred a couple dollars before it officially fell into bear market territory. The line in the sand was $1,650 for gold, so this emphatic rebound looks like it could hold.

Right now, Wall Street looks like it is a one-way trade following Treasuries, but that could be good enough to form a key bottom for gold prices. By no means, is today’s bond market rally the end of higher Treasury yields, but it could be big enough to attract many big institutional bets back into gold.

Bitcoin

Panic selling from the bond market has eased and that was just what Bitcoin needed to get its groove back. The news on the crypto front was somewhat limited today, but did provide some further education on NFTs from Glenn Hutchin’s CNBC interview.

The best thing for Bitcoin right now is for a healthy consolidation around the $50,000 level. Investors need to start to see more stability from the cryptocurrency market in order to attract steady demand. Right now, a lot of the active institutional money is on the sidelines waiting for the next 20% drop before buying back in. Bitcoin could be poised to make another run at $60,000 level, if we continue to see risk appetite emerge from the global bond market rally.