The week starts on a cautious note, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations intensify the selloff in global stocks and bonds, while pushing the US dollar higher against most majors.
Friday’s PCE data showed that not only inflation didn’t slow in January, but headline figure ticked higher to 5.4% from 5.3% printed a month earlier, and core inflation ticked higher to 4.7% from 4.6% printed a month earlier. The latter fueled the Fed hike expectations, because a slower-than-expected easing in inflation is one thing, but rebound in inflation is another thing.
As a result, the US yields keep pushing higher, and equities lower. In the FX, it becomes increasingly clear that we will see a pause in the USD downside correction.
The EURUSD could further fall to and below 1.05, and renewed euro softness could weigh on European equities.
In commodities, rising US yields and the stronger US dollar hint at further decline in gold prices, as well, while crude oil continues struggling.
In Europe, Britain’s Rishi Sunak and EU’s Ursula von der Leyen will meet today to finalize the Northern Ireland drama.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.0550 in early European trading. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar selling, as European markets open higher, despite expectations of higher rates and geopolitical risks. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods and Housing data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1950, eyes on Brexit deal announcement
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering ground ahead of a potential Brexit deal due to be announced later this Monday. An improvement in the market mood is weighing on the US Dollar amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Encouraging Brexit updates support the Pound Sterling.
Gold price finds buyers near $1,805 but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is consolidating just above $1,800, having hit the lowest level so far this year. Gold bears are taking a breather before the next push lower, as they await a fresh batch of United States economic data for a fresh boost.
Bitcoin retreats but not yet broken
Bitcoin fell during the week amid falling stock indices and a rising USD on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
With market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the United States economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.