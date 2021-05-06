In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
American Indices are currently moving in opposite directions. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index is going down, aiming for the long-term up trendline while the old-school Dow Jones flirts with all-time highs after the price escaped from the pennant formation.
The German Dax is trading inside a flag formation, which is promoting a long-term breakout to the upside.
Gold is aiming higher after a successful bounce from the 1760 USD/oz support.
The USDCAD broke the lower line of the channel down formation, which should be considered an extreme weakness.
The AUDCHF tested the lower line of the symmetric triangle pattern. A breakout to the downside is very probable.
The ZARJPY shot higher after a false bearish breakout from the Head and Shoulders formation.
The EURPLN is aiming higher after a very handsome bullish engulfing pattern on the daily chart.
The USDHUF dropped like a rock after the price created a shooting star on the daily chart, which bounced from a combination of dynamic and horizontal resistances.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
