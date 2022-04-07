Dax break below 14350/300 is the next sell signal targeting 13950/850. I am not looking to buy ion weakness - I think we will continue to trend lower eventually targeting 13600/550.
I prefer to sell a bounce with minor resistance at 14225/250 then best sell opportunity at 14350/400. Shorts need stops above 13500.
EURUSD continues lower as expected breaking support at 1.0960/50 for a sell signal targeting important 5 year trend line support at 1.0850/20. Longs need stops below 1.0780.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 1.0950/60. Shorts need stops above 1.0980.
USDCAD longs at the 500 week moving average at 1.2440/10 worked perfectly with a low for the day exactly here. The expected break above 1.2510/30 targets a sell opportunity at 1.2590/1.2610. Shorts need stops above 1.2625.
Minor support at 1.2525/05 could hold the downside but below here can target 1.2480/70. Obviously we have a buying opportunity at 1.2440/10. Longs need stops below 1.2370. A break lower is an important medium term sell signal.
Emini S&P June holding strong support at 4520/10 targets 4530/35. I think gains are likely to be limited but above here can target look for resistance at 4555/65. If we unexpectedly continue higher look for a retest of 4585/80, before resistance at 4625/30. However a break above 4640 opens the door to 4660/70 & a break above here is the next buy signal.
We held strong support at 4520/10. Longs need stops below 4495. A break lower this week is a sell signal targeting 4480 then 4450/40.
Nasdaq June shorts at strong resistance again at 15100/15200 worked perfectly targeting 14750/700, 14600 & 14450/350. A low for the day exactly here! A bounce to resistance at 14750/800 is certainly possible, although I prefer to sell in to resistance then buy in to support as I think the trend is lower. If you do try a long stop below 14300. A break lower sees 14350/450 act as resistance targeting 14150/100, perhaps as far as 13900/850.
First resistance at 14750/800. Shorts need stops above 14900. Strong resistance again at 15100/15200. Shorts need stops above 15350. An unexpected break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 15500/520, perhaps as far as 15650.
Emini Dow Jones June shorts at resistance at 34850/900 worked perfectly on the slide as predicted to my 34440/400 target. The break below 34400 is a sell signal targeting 2 week lows at 34200/150, probably 33990/950, perhaps as far as 33800.
First resistance at 34400/500. Strong resistance at 34850/950 - shorts need stops above 35150.
