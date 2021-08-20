Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones

Emini S&P September broke 4395/91 for a sell signal targeting 4350/40. We bottomed exactly here as predicted with longs making up to 65 points profit.

Nasdaq September broke strong support at 14970/930 targeting 14790/770 & 14740/710. We bottomed exactly here for up to 200 ticks profit on shorts.

Emini Dow Jones September longs at at 34900/850 were stopped below 34800 targeting 34650/600 & 34530/500. We bottomed exactly here with longs offered up to 400 ticks profit.

Daily analysis

Emini S&P topped exactly at 4410/20 as predicted. A break above 4430 targets 4445/50, perhaps as far as 4475/79. Further gains always likely in this trend despite severely overbought conditions targeting 4500 & perhaps as far as 4540/45.

Holding 4410/20 risks a retest of support at 4350/40. Watch for a low for the day in the bull trend. A break lower however targets 4320, perhaps as far as 4305/00.

Nasdaq holding strong resistance at 14970/15000 re-targets 14790/770 & minor support at 14740/710. Further losses are possible as far as strong support at 14660/620. Longs need stops below 14580.

Gains are likely to be limited in the sideways trend with resistance at 14970/15000. Shorts need stops above 15050. A break higher can retest 15130/170.

Emini Dow Jones September topped exactly at strong resistance at 34850/900. Holding here re-targets 34650/600 & first support at 34530/500. Longs need stops below 34450. A break lower targets very important support at 34360/330. As long as this holds we remain in a clear bull trend. A break below 34300 is a sell signal initially targeting 34170/130.

Strong resistance at 34850/900. Above 35000 is a buy signal initially targeting 35220/280.

Chart