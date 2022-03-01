The Nasdaq 100 has reached a key resistance zone here after a sharp recovery over the last few days:
Source: TradingView.com and TradingCandles.com
As you can see, the tech-heavy index is testing a bearish trend line around the 14200-14300 area. Here, we also have the 21-day exponential moving average coming into play.
What the bears would like to see here is a reversal, ideally a sharp one at that, to take us below Monday’s low. If that happens, I would then expect a continuation to a new 2022 low thereafter.
As far as the bulls are concerned, well they still need yo see some further bullish price action to boost their confidence levels amid the ongoing situation with Russia/Ukraine. A closing break above this trend line would be a welcome sign.
All told, I am leaning more towards the bearish argument than bullish here and as such, would be looking for bearish patterns to emerge to sell into this recovery.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
