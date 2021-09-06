The US dollar index sell-off continued Monday morning as investors reflected on the latest American jobs numbers. The data, published on Friday, showed that the American economy added more than 235k jobs in August, which was a dramatic decline from the previous month’s increase of more than 1 million. It was not all that bad as the unemployment rate declined to 5.2%, which was the lowest level since the pandemic started. Also, the participation rate remained steady at 61.7% while wages rose by 4.3%. Additional data by the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) showed that the country’s non-manufacturing PMI rose to 61.7 in August.
The financial market will be relatively muted today since the US will be on holiday. Still, investors will be looking at the ongoing deliberations on Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion anti-poverty plan. Some of Biden’s advisors have recommended shelving the plan, citing the potential rise in inflation. In a piece in the Wall Street Journal last week, Senator Joe Manchin asked Biden to take a strategic pause on the plan. He argued that the pause was necessary since the country has already absorbed more than $5 trillion of aid in the past few months.
US and some European stocks remain close to an all-time high as sentiment in the market improves. The ongoing wave of corporate consolidation has also helped boost sentiment. An analysis by the Financial Times found that deals worth more than $4 trillion have been passed this year. $500 billion of these transactions happened in August, which is usually a relatively quiet month. Deals worth more than $289 billion were passed in the same month in 2020. Some of the key deals announced this year have been GE’s disposal of AerCap and Salesforce acquisition of Slack.
NDX 100
The Nasdaq 100 index has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. It is trading at an all-time high of $15,653. On the daily chart, the index is being supported by the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. It has also managed to move above the key level at $15,155, which was the highest level in August. At the same time, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been rising. Therefore, the index will likely keep rising as bulls target the key resistance level at $16,000.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD declined slightly after strong US non-manufacturing PMI data helped to offset the mixed jobs numbers. The pair is trading at 1.1878, which is slightly below last week’s high at 1.1904. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved back to the previously ascending channel pattern. It is also slightly above the 25-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair may resume the upward trend ahead of the ECB decision.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair broke out higher on Friday after the NFP data. It rose to a high of 1.3890, the highest level since mid-August. The pair then pulled back and is currently slightly above the upper side of the ascending channel. It is also being supported by the 25-day moving average while the MACD has moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely move lower as the break and retest pattern forms.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD snaps three-day uptrend to revisit 1.3850 on Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD is pressuring lows below 1.3850 amid a broad US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving market mood.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.