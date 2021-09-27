Global developments
The risk rally continues despite a move higher in yields across the DM space after the Fed and BoE set the stage for a rollback of asset purchases soon. Investors are upbeat about global growth prospects and are adding reflation bets. Commodities continue to do well. Brent is approaching USD 80 per barrel mark. Commodity-linked currencies are stronger against the Dollar. Lower-yielding currencies such as Euro and JPY are underperforming.
The left-of-center SPD (25.8% votes) party has emerged as the single largest party in German national elections, beating the incumbent CDU party (24.1% votes) by 1.7 percentage points. However, negotiations could go on for long before a coalition is announced. The Euro has however not reacted much to this development so far.
Domestic developments
Equities
US equities had ended flat on Friday. Asian equities are trading in the green with HangSeng up 0.8%.
Bonds
It is likely to be a crucial week for bonds. Bonds may remain under pressure on higher US yields and higher crude prices. The markets will watch the borrowing calendar for the second half closely. FTSE is likely to announce the status for inclusion of Indian bonds in index on Thursday. We expect the benchmark 10y to trade a 6.13-6.23% range this week.
USD/INR
Inflows into domestic debt and equities continue to support the Rupee. Implied Vols continues to remain subdued as Rupee continues to trade a narrow 73.55-73.95 range.
Phillipine Peso and the Thai Baht are the worst-performing Asian currencies this morning.
Strategy:Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 73.80 - 74.10. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.10. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.80 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 72.50 – 76.50.
