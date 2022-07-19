Economists just cannot seem to grasp the housing crash that is underway. The Bloomberg consensus is a good example.
Image from Tweet Below
Still above 50 but plunging fast
Second biggest drop in history
Econoday consensus
The housing market index has missed Econoday's consensus every report so far this year including June's 2-point loss to 67. July's consensus is 66.
Only the temporary Covid-related plunge was worse. This won't be temporary.
Understanding this recession
Cyclicals (durable goods and housing) tell us that a recession is already underway.
For discussion, please see A Big Housing Bust is the Key to Understanding This Recession.
For more on cyclical components including a video by Basmajian, please see Cyclical Components of GDP, the Most Important Chart in Macro.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain its recent gains
The AUD/USD trades a handful of pips below the 0.6900 threshold, easing amid a souring market mood. Inflation and recession-related fears weighed on global equities, which undermined demand for the aussie.
EUR/USD turns negative ahead of the ECB decision
EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 after reaching a fresh weekly high of 1.0272. Turmoil in Europe and discouraging US news fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Speculative interest now waits for the ECB monetary policy decision.
Gold price is 'smelting' below $1,700 and just $20.00 away from key weekly pivot
Gold price is down 0.85% at $1,696,84 as the US dollar strengthens which left XAUUSD for December delivery down US$10.40 to US$1,717.70. Still, the spot gold price is below the psychological threshold and traders are eyeing a move to the weekly pivot of $1,676.
Litecoin price is breaking out!
LTC has breached a triangle consolidation to the upside. If the technicals are correct a rally towards $70 is underway. The bulls have established a new monthly high with a large bullish engulfing candle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!